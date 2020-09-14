California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,666 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $265,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,545 shares of company stock worth $38,331,188. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.59. 14,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

