California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 51,864 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Metlife worth $56,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 96,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

