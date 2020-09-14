California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,173,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 141,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,800. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.