California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 148,739 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $349,367,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,842. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

