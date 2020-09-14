California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after buying an additional 427,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

