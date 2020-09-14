California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,975 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Charles Schwab worth $62,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after acquiring an additional 444,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 201.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 156,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,888. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.