Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $303.33

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.33 and last traded at $302.97, with a volume of 2181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.