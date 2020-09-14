Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.33

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.33 and last traded at $302.97, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.26.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after purchasing an additional 539,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after purchasing an additional 350,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

