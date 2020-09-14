Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $401.36

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$401.36 and last traded at C$401.01, with a volume of 125687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$396.39.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$382.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$340.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

