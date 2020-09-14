Cardano Price Tops $0.0975 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb and Altcoin Trader. Cardano has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $853.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008027 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025430 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025061 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.01287682 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ABCC, Coinbe, OKEx, Exmo, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

