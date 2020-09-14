Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

CJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE CJ remained flat at $C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.91.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$31.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,367,435 shares in the company, valued at C$697,391.85.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

