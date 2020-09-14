Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

