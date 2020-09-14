CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CBTX. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CBTX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CBTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBTX by 162.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

