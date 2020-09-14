CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403,695 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of CDW worth $88,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $114.02. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,990. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

