Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Price Target Increased to $4.20 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.70 to $4.20 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $3.79 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.