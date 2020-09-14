Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.76 to $4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $8,822,859 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.