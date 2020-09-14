CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the August 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 119,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,795. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

