Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Chewy stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,440.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,284 shares of company stock worth $67,729,079. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chewy by 27.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

