Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,762. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,185.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 257,124 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 360.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

