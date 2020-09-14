China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.85

Shares of China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 93481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.21 million and a P/E ratio of 197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

