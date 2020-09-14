China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.84

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

