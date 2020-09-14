China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.84

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research firms have commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.