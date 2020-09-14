Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 7,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

