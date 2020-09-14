Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chuy’s by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

