CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.51. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

About CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

