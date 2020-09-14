CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.55 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

