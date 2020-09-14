Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.20. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 828 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

