CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 153.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.59.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.