CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,548 General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,234. General American Investors Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.