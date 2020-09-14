CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

