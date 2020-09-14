CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 489.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 542,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 450,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 213.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 251,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 192.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 251,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 74,071 shares in the last quarter.

IDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,806. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

