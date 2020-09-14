CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 283,298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,023. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

