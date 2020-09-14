CNH Partners LLC Buys 10,070 Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BBF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

