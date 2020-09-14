CNH Partners LLC Buys 18,534 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIF. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

AIF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

