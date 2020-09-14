CNH Partners LLC Buys 19,062 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

