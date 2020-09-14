CNH Partners LLC Buys 32,937 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 895,579 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,671,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 75.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 165,065 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 792.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 109,646 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 218,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,208 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 3,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.