CNH Partners LLC Buys 6,699 Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the first quarter valued at $5,248,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 223,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,875. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

