CNH Partners LLC Grows Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

