CNH Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 177.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 319,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 112.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 263,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 261,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.66. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel bought 7,374 shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,130.46.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

