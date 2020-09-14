CNH Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAN. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period.

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

