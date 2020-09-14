CNH Partners LLC Has $333,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 38.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of CII traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

