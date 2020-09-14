CNH Partners LLC Has $338,000 Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,276. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.