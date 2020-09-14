CNH Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

