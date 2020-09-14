CNH Partners LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,148 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Atlanticus worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 595.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.34. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,039. Atlanticus Holdings Corp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

