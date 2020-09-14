CNH Partners LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the first quarter worth $509,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the first quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

