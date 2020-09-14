CNH Partners LLC Has $712,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 900,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 773,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3,572.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MFM remained flat at $$6.53 during midday trading on Monday. 9,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

