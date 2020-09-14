CNH Partners LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $2,456,000.

EFR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,503. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

