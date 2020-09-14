CNH Partners LLC Has $861,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter worth $90,000.

EXG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,685. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

