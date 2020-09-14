CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $34.42. 36,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,252. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

