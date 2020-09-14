CNH Partners LLC Purchases 12,535 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BOE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.